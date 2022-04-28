OpenOcean (OOE) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. OpenOcean has a market cap of $13.00 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0868 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,884.88 or 0.07330639 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00049319 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars.

