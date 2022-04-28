Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives $34.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OMER opened at $3.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. Omeros has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Omeros by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Omeros by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Omeros by 755.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

