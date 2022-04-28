Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.42

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 51195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on OHI. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.45.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 151.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

