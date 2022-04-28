Oddz (ODDZ) Price Tops $0.0812 on Exchanges

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and $252,586.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.0812 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.51 or 0.07309082 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00049119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

