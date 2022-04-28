OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.48

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 14931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.
Several research analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $84,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,241,000 after purchasing an additional 83,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after purchasing an additional 71,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 815,476 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.
About OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
