OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.48

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 14931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $84,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,241,000 after purchasing an additional 83,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after purchasing an additional 71,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 815,476 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

