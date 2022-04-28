OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $143.25

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $143.25 and last traded at $143.25, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.99.
OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)
OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.
