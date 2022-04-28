NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 99,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,303,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

NU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

