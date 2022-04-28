Norwood Financial Corp Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,494 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 223,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 621,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

NYSE BK traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.42. 78,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,749,224. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

