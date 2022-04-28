Norwood Financial Corp Buys Shares of 293 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 293 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.76 on Thursday, hitting $139.86. 537,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,242,691. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.