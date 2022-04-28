Norwood Financial Corp Buys Shares of 135 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,000.

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,547. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.34. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.55 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

