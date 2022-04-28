Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.22.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $18.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.27. Nkarta has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $40.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 631,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 94,678 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at $1,511,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.