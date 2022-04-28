Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.22.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $18.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.27. Nkarta has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $40.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 631,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 94,678 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at $1,511,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

