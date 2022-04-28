NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NFYEF opened at $10.67 on Monday. NFI Group has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

