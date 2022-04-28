NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $74,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 644,322 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,130,000 after buying an additional 135,167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,611,000 after buying an additional 484,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,170,000 after purchasing an additional 327,816 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.27. 10,888,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,447,513. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day moving average is $83.25. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.