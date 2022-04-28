NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -563.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

NXRT opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 105.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average of $80.65. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,592 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

