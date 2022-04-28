Newscrypto (NWC) Reaches Market Cap of $36.95 Million

Newscrypto (NWC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $36.95 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

