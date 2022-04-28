New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Barclays

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NYMT. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.57.

Shares of NYMT opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

