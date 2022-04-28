Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W lessened its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the period. Nestlé comprises approximately 3.0% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSRGY. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. AR Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 398,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,957,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($53.76) to €51.00 ($54.84) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.80.

Nestlé stock remained flat at $$127.88 during midday trading on Wednesday. 345,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.60. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $117.99 and a 52-week high of $141.95.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

