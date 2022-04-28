Neblio Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $80,506.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $8.06 million and approximately $80,506.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041616 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015434 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005199 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,141,187 coins and its circulating supply is 18,902,327 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

