Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI) Insider Acquires A$239,850.00 in Stock

Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI – Get Rating) insider Suvan de Soysa purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$239,850.00 ($172,553.96).

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0769 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Navigator Global Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Navigator Global Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Navigator Global Investments Limited operates as a fund management company in Australia. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers open-ended products and structured products to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. Navigator Global Investments Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

