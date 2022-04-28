Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.03.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NAVI. TheStreet lowered Navient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens lowered Navient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Navient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NAVI stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,648. Navient has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 30.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Navient will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 224.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Navient by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 544,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,552,000 after buying an additional 115,992 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Navient by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,630,000 after buying an additional 467,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 54,022 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

