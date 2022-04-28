National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Energy Services Reunited has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.67.
Shares of NESR opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $15.95.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.
