Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $16,552.12 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $16,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $36,261.45.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 436 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $17,701.60.

On Thursday, March 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,197 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $50,465.52.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.20. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Natera by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 722,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 432,905 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in Natera by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 79,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,544 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Natera by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Natera by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,180,000 after purchasing an additional 460,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,236,000.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

About Natera (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.