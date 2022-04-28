MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Down 8.6%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.02 and last traded at $38.05. 108,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,015,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 21.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 3.14.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $176,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $17,528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 762.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

