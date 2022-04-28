MovieBloc Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73.52 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $129.29 million and $73.52 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00031786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00101034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

