Morgan Stanley Trims MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Target Price to $51.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a negative rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.99.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $40.34 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 5,628 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock valued at $203,076,165. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

