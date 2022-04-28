Morgan Stanley Trims Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Target Price to $39.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FCX. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.34. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

