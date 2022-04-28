Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Cut by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,804,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,629,000 after acquiring an additional 399,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,305,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,352,771. The company has a market capitalization of $144.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.32. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $80.75 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

