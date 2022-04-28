Morgan Stanley Cuts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $123.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.44.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $68.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $65.73 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.01.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,032,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

