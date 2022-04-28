Morgan Stanley Boosts Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Price Target to CHF 58

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from CHF 57 to CHF 58 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 70 to CHF 58 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Holcim from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 58 to CHF 54 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holcim from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Holcim currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. Holcim has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.68.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

