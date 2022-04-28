MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,322 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 194.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $359.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.95 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $84,432,330.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total value of $637,861.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,833 shares of company stock worth $57,329,693 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

