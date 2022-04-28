Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

