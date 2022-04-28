Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Shares Down 1.2%

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 676 ($8.62) and last traded at GBX 681.50 ($8.69). Approximately 310,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 517,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 689.50 ($8.79).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.57) price objective on shares of Molten Ventures in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.56 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 725.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 844.85.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

