Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Shares Down 1.2%

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROWGet Rating) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 676 ($8.62) and last traded at GBX 681.50 ($8.69). Approximately 310,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 517,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 689.50 ($8.79).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.57) price objective on shares of Molten Ventures in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.56 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 725.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 844.85.

About Molten Ventures (LON:GROW)

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

