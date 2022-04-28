Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 81,083 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,343,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 81,083 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $56,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 130,582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 66,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 512,840 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,975,000 after acquiring an additional 70,768 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,268 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $30.68 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

