Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 25,679 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,620 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 25,679 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $48,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,133,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $300,280,000 after buying an additional 1,441,565 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 92,192 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,619 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT opened at $116.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

