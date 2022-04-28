Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $57.97 Million Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,555 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.60% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $57,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $156,123,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $88,307,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,036,000 after buying an additional 273,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,917,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,588,000 after buying an additional 254,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,431,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMS opened at $101.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $138.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 15.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

