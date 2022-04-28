Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $52.56 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 659,397 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $52,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in JD.com by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. HSBC lowered their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.53.

NASDAQ JD opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.11 and a beta of 0.65. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

