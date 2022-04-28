Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 391,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $51,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WK. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Workiva by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Workiva by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WK opened at $100.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.65 and a 1 year high of $173.24.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

