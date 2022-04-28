Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 35,615 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,615 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.03% of SPS Commerce worth $52,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,375,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,768,182.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $920,663.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,420. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $118.15 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.65 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

