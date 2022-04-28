Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 343,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $46,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $157.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $278.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.73.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

