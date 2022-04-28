Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 44,925 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,997,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,925 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of DCP Midstream worth $54,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DCP. CWM LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 3.18. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $39.54.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DCP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

