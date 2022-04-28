Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,917. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.77. Methanex has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $56.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Methanex in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Methanex by 404.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Methanex in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Methanex by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

