Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $413,000 Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $263.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.93. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.26 and a fifty-two week high of $498.97.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

