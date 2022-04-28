Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 59,427 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,427 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Shares of C traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. 24,420,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,575,813. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.11. The firm has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

