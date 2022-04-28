Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 113,184 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,594,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,184 shares during the period. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF comprises 1.2% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF worth $73,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000.

NYSEARCA KBA traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $33.44. 146,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,442. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02.

