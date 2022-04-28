Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.88. 37,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,121. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.26. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $119.06 and a twelve month high of $132.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

