Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,054,000 after buying an additional 479,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,963,000 after acquiring an additional 220,226 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,811,000 after acquiring an additional 208,813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,449,000 after acquiring an additional 119,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,579,000 after purchasing an additional 312,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

EMR stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $90.80. The company had a trading volume of 51,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,981. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day moving average is $94.37. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.