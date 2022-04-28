Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 323,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter worth $175,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

NYSE:SMWB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $12.99. 2,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. Similarweb Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 178.53% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

