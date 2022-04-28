Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New $338,000 Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,451 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,690,000 after acquiring an additional 340,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,017,000 after acquiring an additional 93,779 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,309,000 after acquiring an additional 130,346 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.68. The stock had a trading volume of 29,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,040. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.48 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

