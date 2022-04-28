Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 885,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,608 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $30,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 495,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,094,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

AUDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ AUDC traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. 74,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,994. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $736.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.22 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.2%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

