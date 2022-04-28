Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,135 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 1.8% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 1.23% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $108,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 122,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 128,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,976,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,025. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.54. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $67.29.

